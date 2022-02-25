IPL 2022: Which teams CSK will play twice and once in upcoming season, check here

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet Mumbai Indians twice in the upcoming season of IPL 2022.

Those two teams meet twice in next season which are either placed in same group or are placed in same row.

The MS Dhoni-led side has been placed in Group B while Mumbai are in Group A. However, both teams land in the same row.

Apart from MI, CSK will play SRH, RCB , Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans twice in the league. They will play KKR, RR, DC, LSG once in the tournament.

Not to forget, each team will play 14 times in the tournament like all seasons.

Mumbai vs Chennai

The rivalry will be ignited, not once but twice in the 15th edition of the tournament. MI vs CSK is called the Mother of all IPL battles. These two are the most followed teams in the tournament as well as most successful as well.

MI has won the title a record number of 5 times while CSK has done the same for four times under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Many CSK fans think this will be the last hurrah for Dhoni in IPL and they are hoping the former Indian captain, their Thala goes out with the fifth trophy and comes at part with the Mumbai Indians.

