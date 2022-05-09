Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has a very weird habit of 'eating' his bat and he is often seen biting the bat in the dugout or in the dressing room. The wicketkeeper-batter has been doing this since his days with the Team India as he is very finicky about his bat.

Dhoni was once again witnessed biting his bat in the dressing room during the IPL 2022 clash between CSK and Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 8).

During the match, a picture of Dhoni's ‘eating’ his bat while waiting for his chance to come, went viral on social media.

Rare Pic Of Dhoni Eating Bat Instead Of Balls .#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/ponGZToFZZ — Boies Pilled Bell (@Im_Perfect45) May 8, 2022

Explaining the reason behind the same, former India and DC spinner Amit Mishra said that Dhoni likes to keep his bat clean, which is why to remove any piece of thread or tape, the 40-year-old is often seen biting his bat.

"In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat. #CSKvDC #TATAIPL2022," Mishra tweeted.

For those who want pic of Dhoni eating Bat pic.twitter.com/BGPFznY39E — Paapsee Tannu (@iamparodyyy) May 8, 2022

Talking about the match, an excellent half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) followed by a brilliant bowling effort by Moeen Ali (3/13) led Chennai Super Kings to a convincing 91-run win over Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium on Sunday.

This was CSK's fourth win in the ongoing IPL season and they moved to the 8th spot, going above KKR on net run rate. The win also kept CSK alive for playoff contention, even though their road to the final four remains dependent on a huge slice of luck.

Conway's brilliant innings powered Chennai Super Kings to 208/6 in 20 overs. Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, Dhoni (21 off 8) and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai's innings.

Chasing a huge target, Delhi lost the wicket of K.S. Bharat (8) in the 2nd over of the innings. However, his opening partner David Warner dealt in boundaries and sixes to keep the run rate intact.