Pat Cummins

IPL 2022: Why is Pat Cummins not playing vs DC, Yuvraj Singh slams KKR management

Cummins did not feature in the KKR's last game too as Tim Southee took his place. 

Source: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has questioned the non-selection of Pat Cummins as he was dropped again by Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 41 of IPL 2022 vs Delhi Capitals. 

Cummins also did not feature in the last game as Tim Southee took his place. 

The Australian pacer missed a few games at the start of the league due to international commitments. However, he started his campaign with a fastest IPL fifty, smashing 50 off 14 balls to take KKR to win over MI.

However, Cummins since then has failed to make an impact for KKR, especially in his primary skill, which is bowling.

And that is why he may not be playing for Knight Riders. 

Yuvraj feels dropping Cummins is a big mistake if that is the case. 

He expressed his opinion clearly on Twitter when Cummins was dropped again for DC game.

He wrote: "I’m so surprised to see Pat Cummins sit out unless he’s injured? World class all rounder. If someone has had 2 3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? cause they can win you 3 in a row aswell !!just my opinion."

Earlier, in the KKR vs DC game, the Knight Riders struggled to post 146/9 in the 20 overs.

It was all due to the special efforts of Nitish Rana and able support of Rinku Singh that KKR reached to a decent total.   

