IPL 2022: 5 uncapped Indian players to watch out for in upcoming season

IPL is one of the biggest entertainers in India as it produces some terrific finishes. At the same time, this league is all known world over for producing some young stars, both from India and abroad. Not to forget, the likes of Rashid Khan, Rishabh Pant have all done their share of hard work in this league to get to the world stage.

This year too we have some exciting uncapped talent in the league. Let's look at the five uncapped players from India who are expected to rock the stage in their first season.

Yash Dhull

India's U19 captain Yash Dhull, who won the World Cup for India earlier this year, continued his good run at the Ranji Trophy with a couple of hundreds fopr Delhi, including a double ton. He was bought for Rs 50 lakhs by Delhi Capitals (DC) and would be looking to continue doing the good work with the bat for DC whenever he gets the chance.

"The target is the same for everyone -- playing for India. People are saying IPL, auction etc. But everyone wants to play India. This is everyone's dream," he was quoted as saying in a recent interview.

Raj Angad Bawa

Punjab's Raj Angad Bawa is one exciting name to watch out for this season. He comes from a sporting family. He is the grandson of the legendary hockey player Tarlochan Singh Bawa and his father has also played cricket and is a coach. Bawa set ICC U19 World Cup on fire with a brilliant knock of 164 runs in game against Uganda, breaking Shikhar Dhawan's record of highest score by an Indian in the tournament. He would be hoping he has has as good a IPL as the World Cup.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

CSK have spent Rs 1.5 cr to get Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who is primarily a bowler but can more than hold a bat. He is set for another blockbuster tournament after having a terrific time at the ICC U19 World Cup 2022. Hangargekar has pace and he would be a big threat for the oppposition with the new ball if he gets the chance to play. In MS Dhoni, he has a great mentor and it would be interesting to see how MSD uses him during the league.

Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed is not new to IPL. He made his debut under Virat Kohli at RCB. He had a brilliant season in 2021 when his triple-wicket over gave RCB their second successive win. Shahbaz has been hailed by Kohli and also Bengal coach Arun Lal. He is rated very highly in domestic ricket. IPL 2022 could just be the stage for Shahbaz to cement his place in the Indian T20 side.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has never played for India. Yet he was retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction along with captain Mayank Agarwal. There is a reason to it. He is a clever T20 bowler, who can bowl all the lengths. He is a good death bowler too, which is something no IPL teams likes to give away. This could be a breakout season for Arshdeep who is on the national selectors' radar as well.