Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday (April 10) completed his 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal achieved this milestone during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, after he scalped four wickets.

The spinner also became the second-fastest bowler after Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga to get this feat. He was earlier a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and was associated with the franchise for 2014-2021, before getting released in 2022. So far, Chahal has scalped a total of 11 wickets in IPL 2022 and is the current Purple Cap holder.

Coming to the match, Chahal’s four-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals defend the 166-run target against Lucknow Super Giants to register a three-run win.In the last over, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan needed to defend 15 runs and youngster Kuldeep Sen held his nerves against big-hitting Marcus Stoinis to take the team to the third win in four matches and go to the top of the points table. Defending a 166-run target the inaugural champions needed some early wickets upfront and Trent Boult did exactly that by giving a double blow to Lucknow dismissing their skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham for golden ducks.

Rajasthan Royals were at one stage struggling at 67/4 but Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 59 helped them register 165/6 in 20 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in a 68-run partnership with Hetmyer but in the 19th over was retired out for 28.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have won three out of four matches and now they will take on Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

After scalping four wickets against Lucknow Super Giants, Chahal said that he really enjoyed Quinton de Kock’s dismissal as the wicketkeeper-batter could have easily changed the game. Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 59 and a four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants. “Backed myself. My main strength is my mind. I Didn’t want to divert from what I usually do. I was always ready to bowl at anytime from overs 1-20. Enjoyed de Kock’s wicket the most. He could’ve changed the game. Having seen him step out, had an intuition he’d come again (Badoni). Bowled it wider. Don’t think a lot about my bad games," said Chahal in a post-match presentation.

(with ANI inputs)