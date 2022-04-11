हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes 2nd fastest bowler to claim 150 wickets in T20 league

So far, Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped a total of 11 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 and is the current Purple Cap holder.

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes 2nd fastest bowler to claim 150 wickets in T20 league
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag (right) congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal after picking up a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants during their IPL 2022 match. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday (April 10) completed his 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal achieved this milestone during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, after he scalped four wickets.

The spinner also became the second-fastest bowler after Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga to get this feat. He was earlier a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and was associated with the franchise for 2014-2021, before getting released in 2022. So far, Chahal has scalped a total of 11 wickets in IPL 2022 and is the current Purple Cap holder.

Coming to the match, Chahal’s four-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals defend the 166-run target against Lucknow Super Giants to register a three-run win.In the last over, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan needed to defend 15 runs and youngster Kuldeep Sen held his nerves against big-hitting Marcus Stoinis to take the team to the third win in four matches and go to the top of the points table. Defending a 166-run target the inaugural champions needed some early wickets upfront and Trent Boult did exactly that by giving a double blow to Lucknow dismissing their skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham for golden ducks.

Rajasthan Royals were at one stage struggling at 67/4 but Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 59 helped them register 165/6 in 20 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in a 68-run partnership with Hetmyer but in the 19th over was retired out for 28.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have won three out of four matches and now they will take on Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

After scalping four wickets against Lucknow Super Giants, Chahal said that he really enjoyed Quinton de Kock’s dismissal as the wicketkeeper-batter could have easily changed the game. Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 59 and a four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants. “Backed myself. My main strength is my mind. I Didn’t want to divert from what I usually do. I was always ready to bowl at anytime from overs 1-20. Enjoyed de Kock’s wicket the most. He could’ve changed the game. Having seen him step out, had an intuition he’d come again (Badoni). Bowled it wider. Don’t think a lot about my bad games," said Chahal in a post-match presentation.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Yuzvendra Chahalrajasthan royalsLucknow Super GiantsRR vs LSGLasith Malinga
Next
Story

SRH vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH vs GT IPL Match No. 21 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 11

Must Watch

PT4M30S

Modi Biden Meeting: Today PM Modi and US President Biden will have a virtual meeting