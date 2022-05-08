हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first RR spinner to achieve THIS huge feat

Rajasthan Royals spinner Chahal accomplished this feat during his side's IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first RR spinner to achieve THIS huge feat
RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal now has the most wickets in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season with 21 wickets, surpassing the record held by Shreyas Gopal, who had scalped 20 in the 2019 edition of the league.

He accomplished this feat during his side's match against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chahal was the star of the match for RR with the ball, as he put some pressure in the middle overs on PBKS and got three important wickets of Jonny Bairstow (56), Bhanuka Rajapaksha (27) and Mayank Agarwal (15) and arrested some blooming partnerships that could have had caused trouble to his side. He ended up with 3/28 in his four overs.

Coming to the match, a Fiery half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a three-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal, provided Rajasthan Royals with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, on Saturday.

Jaiswal smashed 68 runs off 41 balls, which was followed by a quick cameo from Shimron Hetmyer of 31 runs off 16 balls, which gave Rajasthan their seventh win, with two balls to spare.

Earlier, batting first, fifty from Jonny Bairstow (56*) and cameos from Jitesh Sharma (38*) and Liam Livingstone (22*) at the end powered Punjab Kings to a solid 189/5 at the end of 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday

