Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni lasted for just 3 balls in the game vs Lucknow Super Giants and ended up creating a massive impact in the match. Facing the first two deliveries of the 20th over, Dhoni smashed Mark Wood for two sixes before getting dismissed on the third ball. His 12 runs proved to be decisive in the end as CSK won the match by exactly the same number of runs. In T20 cricket, such contributions may look small but even these 3-ball knocks can prove to be match-winning efforts as seen in this CSK vs LSG contest. Hailing MSD's quickfire innings, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that it is difficult to believe that this is Dhoni of 2023 and not of 2011.

"MS Dhoni was up against Mark Wood - perhaps the quickest bowler in the world today. First ball, outside off - he cuts it away for a six over third man. I was like wow. Second ball, short and outside off. Now this is a tough shot to play. He hits another six. And I’m wondering if this is the Dhoni of 2011 or 2023? Unbelievable shots. After 1426 days he’s playing the first match in Chepauk, play just three deliveries of which first two result in six against the world’s fastest bowler. Unreal, surreal," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra said that Dhoni's 12 runs proved to be the difference in the end. Had he wasted the deliveries, the result of the match could have been different. Chopra said that the relationship between Dhoni and his fans is a 'love story written in heaven'.

The win vs LSG opened CSK's account in IPL 2023. They had lost earlier to Gujarat Titans in their opening game. The Men in Yellow will travel to Mumbai next to play the Mumbai Indians (MI) At Wankhede on April 8. The MI vs CSK contests are called the 'El Classico' of IPL. They have won 9 titles between them and whenever they play, the matches tend to go down the wire.