IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Calls Husband Virat Kohli ‘BOMB’ After His Century Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop raving about her husband Virat Kohli after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) notched up his sixth career hundred in the Indian Premier League. Kohli’s sensational 100 off 63 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad has put his side on the brink of qualification of IPL 2023 Playoffs stage.

After Virat Kohli’s adorable video call after the match, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to rave about her husband. “He is BOMB (emoji)! What an innings!” Anushka wrote on her Instagram story with images of Kohli completing his sixth century in IPL.

Check Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Story on Virat Kohli HERE…

Several videos and pictures of Virat and Anushka talking over a video call started surfacing on social media. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis's breathtaking partnership of 172 clinched a dominating win and two crucial points for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after a remarkable chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kohli ended a four-year-long wait for an Indian Premier League ton. This was Kohli’s first ton in the ongoing IPL 2023 – he equalled former teammate Chris Gayle (6) for most centuries scores in league history. The star batter slammed his first IPL ton since April 2019.

Notably, Kohli now has the joint-most centuries in the history of the league with Chris Gayle (6). “I don’t give myself enough credit sometimes because I put myself under so much stress already. I don’t care what anyone says on the outside. That’s their opinion. When you're in that situation yourself, you know how to win games of cricket. I’ve done that over a long period of time. It's not like when I play I don’t win games for my team. It’s playing the situation that I take pride in,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

“I’ve never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots – was having a chat with Aiden as well. We have to play 12 months of the year. For me it's not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We’ve got Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL, have to stay true to my technique. When I can make an impact in an important game, it gives me confidence, it gives the team confidence,” he added.

RCB will next take on Gujarat Titans in their final league match on Sunday and a win over the defending champions can ensure their entry into the Playoffs stage.