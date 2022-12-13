topStoriesenglish
IPL 2023 Auction: 405 cricketers set to go under hammer - Check full list

IPL 2023 is set to take place on December 23 on 2.30 PM.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

IPL 2023 Auction: 405 cricketers set to go under hammer - Check full list

The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction list is out with a total of 405 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Thirty Six additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the TATA IPL 2023 Auction.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 

11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore. The Auction will start at 14:30 IST.

