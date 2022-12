After a record-breaking bidding day in Kochi, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction came to an end, setting the groundwork for what should be another thrilling T20 cricket season. At the Kochi mini-auction, the ten teams spent a combined Rs 164.5 crore on 80 players.

Sam Curran, an all-rounder for England, received a staggering Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings, making him the most expensive player ever in IPL auction history. The second-highest earning was Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who Mumbai Indians offered Rs 17.5 crore for. The third-highest gainer was England Test captain Ben Stokes, who received a winning bid of Rs 16.25 crore from Chennai Super Kings. For a total of Rs 167 crore, 80 players, including 29 players from abroad, were sold.

Chennai Super Kings

Remaining purse: INR 20.45 crore

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (NZ).

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (ENG), Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Mitchell Santner (NZ).

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana (SL), Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana (SL).

Mumbai Indians

Remaining purse: INR 20.55 crore

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs (SA).

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tim David (AUS), Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (SA).

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff (AUS), Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Remaining purse: INR 8.75 crore

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik.

Batters: Faf du Plessis (SA), Finn Allen (NZ), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai.

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey (ENG).

Rajasthan Royals

Remaining purse: INR 13.2 crore

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 4

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel.

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag.

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bowlers: Trent Boult (NZ), KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (WI), Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav.

Gujarat Titans

Remaining purse: INR 19.25 crore

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade (AUS).

Batters: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller (SA), Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (AFG), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia.

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad (AFG), R. Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants

Remaining purse: INR 23.35 crore

Total slots available: 10

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (SA), Manan Vohra.

Batters: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni.

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers (WI), Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis (AUS).

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood (ENG), Mayank Yadav.

Punjab Kings

Purse remaining: INR 32.2 crore

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), M. Shahrukh Khan, Atharva Taide.

All-rounders: Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone (ENG).

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis (AUS), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada (SA).

Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore

Total slots available: 11

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel (WI), Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine (WI), Tim Southee (NZ), Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.

Delhi Capitals

Purse remaining: INR 19.45 crore

Total slots available: 5

Overseas slots available: 2

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (c).

Batters: Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell (WI), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (AUS).

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Axar Patel.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

Total slots available: 13

Overseas slots available: 4

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips (NZ).

Batters: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi.

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar.

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Marco Jansen (SA), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik.