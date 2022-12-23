topStoriesenglish
NICHOLAS POORAN

'Maro Muje Maro,' Twitter trolls KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants as they buy Nicholas Pooran for Rs 16 crore

Bid for Nicholas Pooran crossed 4 crore in a quick manner. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals were in a heated contest for him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran has been brought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 16 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Kochi on Friday. West Indies wicket-keeper batter caused a heavy bidding war between LSG and Delhi Capitals (DC). Things ended with Lucknow picking up Pooran. Pooran entered the bid with a base price of INR 2 Crore.

Here's how Twitter reacted -

Bid for Nicholas Pooran crossed 4 crore in a quick manner. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals were in a heated contest for him. The bid crossed 6 crore. Both RR and DC were adamant about going for Pooran and that sees the bid went over 8 crore. LSG joined the bidding party with a bid of 7.5 crores.

LSG seem to be going for it, and DC think in between. With a bid of 16 crores, Lucknow claimed Pooran's services for the upcoming IPL.
Talking about Pooran, he has played 256 matches, and 234 innings and slammed 4,942 runs with an average of 24.95. He has one century, 27 fifties.

On the other England's fearless striker Phil Salt with a T20 strike rate of 150 has been brought by DC bid for him for INR 2 crores. Salt has a strike rate of 150 in T20s, 3,817 runs in 167 matches with 26 fifties. Jaydev Unadkat has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for his base price of INR 50 lakh.

