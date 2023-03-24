topStoriesenglish2587381
The Wait Is Over: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali Join CSK's Camp Ahead Of IPL 2023

Moeen Ali is available for the entire IPL season as he has retired from Test cricket and has no international commitments.

England's all-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali have arrived in India for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as confirmed by an update on social media by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK stars, welcomed the duo, who are both known for their explosive all-round abilities. Stokes was bought for a whopping 16.25 crore in the IPL mini-auction and is expected to make a huge impact for CSK this season. However, there are concerns about his availability as a bowler due to lingering knee issues, which have prevented him from bowling full tilt multiple times. There are rumours that he may not play in the playoffs if CSK qualifies, as the Ashes tournament is due to start in June.

“I’m going to the IPL. I’ve had conversations with ‘Flem’ and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It’s a week-by-week case at the moment. I’m not going to lie, it’s incredibly frustrating knowing something has been holding me back from performing as I’d like to. I’ve been working hard with the physios and the medics trying to get myself to a place where I can fulfil my role as I have done for the last 10 years,” Stokes said to Daily Mail.

On the other hand, Moeen Ali is available for the entire IPL season as he has retired from Test cricket and has no international commitments. Ali has been an instrumental part of the CSK team for the past two years and is expected to be a key player alongside Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja. CSK will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against the Gujarat Titans on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is sold out, with 100,000 fans expected to turn up to watch their favourite stars in action.

Stokes and Ali's arrival has been eagerly awaited by fans, and their inclusion is expected to add more firepower to an already strong CSK squad. Stokes, in particular, is expected to be a key player for the team, both as a batsman and a bowler. However, his availability remains a concern, and his participation in the playoffs will depend on his fitness. Ali, on the other hand, is fully fit and ready to make an impact for the team throughout the season.

