IPL 2023: Captain David Warner Arrives In Delhi Capitals' Camp In 'Pushpa' Style - Watch Video

Australian opener David Warner, who will be leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, joined the camp on Friday (March 24). His entry in team hotel was also done in a grand style. Delhi Capitals social media team posted a video across all channels in which Warner can be seen getting a warm welcome at the team hotel with Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa theme song playing in the background. Those who know Warner also know how big a fan Warner is of the film. He has posted a number of videos on his Insta, mimicking Allu and dancing on the songs of Pushpa.

Take a look at Warner's stylish entry below:

Warner even tried out some hindi words to inspire his side. He said, "Delhi, Main aa gaya hoon. Training to banti hai (I have arrived, Delhi. It is time to train)."

With Pant still recovering rom injuries he sustrained in a car accident, Warner was named as the captain of the side. He is not new to the job. The 36-year-old has won an IPL trophy with Sunrisers Hyderabad. That was way back in 2016. Warner joined DC camp last year for a sum of Rs 6.25 crore after breaking ties with SRH due to major issues. In IPL 2022, he played 12 matches and scored 432 runs at an average of 48 and with strike rate of 150.52. The challenge has increased for DC this year as Pant, a strong middle order batter, will be missing.

The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel and Warner will have to be at their best to ensure DC first reached the playoffs.

In a way, DC are lucky that an experienced IPL captain and batter like Warner was available to become the leader in absence of their main captain. Warner is an inspiring leader who would want to win another trophy as captain before he retires from all forms of the game.