IPL 2023: Champions Gujarat Titans ‘Upset’ At David Miller’s Late Arrival, South African To Miss Opener vs Chennai Super Kings

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans will open their 2023 campaign against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. Hardik Pandya-led side would miss a big player – David Miller – from their playing XI. The South African batter will be joining GT and will miss the opener as he will turning out for South Africa in the ODI series against the Netherlands.

Miller, ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies, revealed that the Titans were ‘upset’ that he will be unavailable for the IPL 2023 opener. “They (Gujarat Titans) were really upset. It’s always a big thing playing in Ahmedabad. I am a bit disappointed to be missing that but to put on the green and gold has always been a huge privilege and honour and we have got some work to do in those two games against Netherlands...” Miller was quoted as saying ESPNCricinfo website.

The South African players will miss a few games of IPL 2023 as the national squad will take on Netherlands for two World Cup Super League (WCSL) matches. With IPL 2023 scheduled to start from the Match 31, South Africa on the other hand faces Netherlands in two ODI matches, set to be played on March 31 and April 2.

Miller will miss Gujarat Titans’ opening match against Chennai Super Kings but will arrive in India in time for the second match against Delhi Capitals on April 4 – though his availability is likely to depend on any travel fatigue.

“We weren’t given an option in any way,” Miller added. “Be that as it may, we’ve got our best squad on the park and we’ve got a lot of work to do in those two games so it will be nice to be able to focus on that.”

The veteran South African batter was one of the stars of Titans triumph in their first year in IPL last year. Miller notched up 481 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 68.71 with a best of 94 not out and a strike-rate of 142.73. The South African also expressed his disappointment at not being named the captain of the national ODI side.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested,” Miller said. “I’ve really enjoyed the journey I've had with the Proteas and the experience that I’ve got. The fact that I am not captain, I am most certainly not bitter or anything towards anyone. I want to put my best foot forward for the team and support Aiden in that role.”