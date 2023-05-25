IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Celebrates “Great Couple Of Months” With Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Faf du Plessis might have enjoyed a sensational outing with the bat in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) but the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper once again failed to guide his side to the title. With 730 runs to his name, Du Plessis is the current Orange Cap holder. Despite his brilliance with the bat, Bangalore could not reach the IPL 2023 playoffs. The former South Africa skipper has now come up with a heartwarming post to relieve his IPL 2023 journey. Sharing a photo with Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, the RCB captain said that he is missing his wife Imari du Plessis. The caption read, “Great couple of months with these special people. Missing you in this pic Imari Du Plessis.”

The pic went viral in no time and fans did not waste much time in wishing Faf du Plessis good luck for the next IPL season.

Appreciating Faf du Plessis’ camaraderie with the Indian cricketers, a person wrote, “Faf, got a new family in India.”

Some even branded Faf as a “legend.”

Showering immense praise on Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli’s bonding, this person commented, “Both had a memorable partnership in this IPL, Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis.”

One person felt that “India is the second home for our Faf.”



Faf du Plessis ended his terrific IPL 2023 journey after notching up eight half-centuries. After playing 14 matches, he recorded an average of 56.15 along with a strike rate of 153.68.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2023 campaign came to an end at the league stage after enduring a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. With a win needed to advance to the playoffs, the Bangalore-based franchise conceded a six-wicket defeat. Bangalore finished their IPL 2023 journey at the sixth spot with 14 points under their belt. Following the game, the Bangalore skipper did admit that his side did not deserve a chance to play in the playoffs.

“Siraj had an excellent campaign. However, there were areas where we consistently struggled. If we analyse ourselves honestly, we were not among the best teams in the competition. While we were fortunate to witness some exceptional performances, as a whole, we do not deserve a place in the playoffs. We gave it our all tonight but fell short,” Faf du Plessis explained.