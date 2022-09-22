NewsCricket
IPL 2023 FORMAT

Sourav Ganguly announces BIG change in IPL 2023 format, here's how Indian Premier League will be played from next year

The IPL has been held at only a few venues since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 as the lucrative league unfolded behind close doors across three venues in UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues -- Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai
  • However, with the pandemic under control, the cash-rich league will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match

Trending Photos

Sourav Ganguly announces BIG change in IPL 2023 format, here's how Indian Premier League will be played from next year

IPL 2023 will return to league's old format. In the pre-Covid-19 era, teams played home and away games. However, the outbreak of the virus resulted in teams playing in a strict bio-bubble environment to ensure there was less travelling and tighter following of the protocols. But with players and staff vaccinated and easing off the spread of the virus, Indian Premier League will return to the old format where one team played 7 matches at home and other 7 matche away. This has been confirmed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly himsel.  

The IPL has been held at only a few venues since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 as the lucrative league unfolded behind close doors across three venues in UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues -- Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai. However, with the pandemic under control, the cash-rich league will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match.

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a Ganguly's note to state units.

The note gave them a "snapshot" of the ongoing domestic season.

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.

Women's IPL start early next year

The BCCI is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women's IPL early next year. PTI had last month reported that the tournament is likely to take place in March after the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

"The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women's IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year," Ganguly wrote in the letter dated September 20.

With PTI inputs

Live Tv

IPL 2023 formatIPL 2022 formatBCCI president Sourav GangulyIndian Premier Leaguenew format IPLIPL 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case