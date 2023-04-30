Like Father, Like Son: Watch Ashish Nehra's Son Arush Perfectly Mimic His Boundary Line Antics

Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, continue their dominance in the league and hold the top spot with 12 points from eight games. Head coach Ashish Nehra deserves credit for the team's success since their debut last year. The team celebrated Nehra's 44th birthday with a lighthearted video of his son mimicking his boundary-line mannerisms. In their recent game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first. They restricted KKR to 179 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, with Mohammed Shami taking three wickets for 33 runs off four overs. Coming out to chase the total, Gujarat had contributions from multiple sources with the bat, including an unbeaten 51-run knock by Vijay Shankar.

In the video, Nehra's son Arush was prompted to show what his dad does on match day. Arush started by putting on a reverse cap, a signature look of his father. He then mimicked his father's mannerisms, including folding his arms behind his back and calling for a fastball. The clip ended with Arush saying, "Same to same he does."

Although opener Shubman Gill played well, he fell short of the half-century mark by one run. Skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with 26 runs off 20 balls, while South African David Miller's unbeaten 32 runs polished off the win for Gujarat. They clinched their sixth win of the season and moved ahead of Rajasthan Royals in the standings.

Gujarat's success can be attributed to the strength of its team and the effort put in by its staff and players. With Nehra at the helm, the team has been able to maintain its winning momentum from last season. Their impressive performance in the league makes them a strong contender to defend their title.