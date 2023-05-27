IPL 2023: GT vs MI Breaks Viewership World Record with 2.57 Crore Concurrent Viewers

The IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) saw many batting and bowling records getting tumbled. Shubman Gill got his third hundred of the season while also taking the lead in the Orange Cap race. Gill stroked 129 off 60 balls which included 7 fours and 10 sixes respectively. Not to forget, his 129 is also the highest individual scores in IPL playoffs, toppling Virender Sehwag's record of 122 which he achieved in 2014 while playing for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings.

At the same time, GT bowler Mohit Sharma bowled a very crucial spell in the match, finishing with figures of 5 for 10 in the four overs. Cricketing records aside, the live streaming partner JioCinema also broke one record.

GT vs MI set new live streaming record

JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of IPL, set a new World Record as 2.57 crore concurrent viewers witnessed the sensational century by Shubman Gill in the first innings of Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Gill’s knock and Titans skipper Hardik Pandya's late flurry rocketed the platform past the World Record equalled by JioCinema in the Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night and first set during India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in the ICC 2019 World Cup.

"We are thrilled to announce that JioCinema has set a ground-breaking milestone by breaking the world record of concurrent viewers on digital," said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. "It is a testament to our constant endeavour of offering an unparalleled experience of IPL to fans and viewers across every corner of the country. The achievement reinforces our commitment to deliver world-class sports action, no matter the scale, and motivates us to constantly push the boundaries of live sports streaming."