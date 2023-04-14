IPL 2023: GT's Rahul Tewatia Opens Up On Art Of Finishing Close Games

Rahul Tewatia became a household name in IPL 2020 when he went from zero to hero to take Rajasthan Royals (RR) to am improbable win over Kings XI Punjab. Before the Sheldon Cottrell over in which he smashed five sixes, Tewatia had scored 17 runs off 23 balls, in the chase. He was getting trolled on twitter before he decided to surprise everyone with one of the most memorable hitting in this T20 league. Things changed quickly when he began to make connection in the Cottrell over, smashing him for five maximums to leave KXIP in complete shock. RR scripted an epic come-from-behind win in that match. Tewatia was still trending on twitter but now for his match-winning knock.

Tewatia shifted base to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 but over here too he has continued to finish games. He had become a brilliant finisher as more often than not, Tewatia gets things done. On Thursday night, with 4 required off 2 balls, he pulled off a scoop against Sam Curran to take his side to another thrilling win.

There is a method to how Tewatia does it. Speaking on his finishing abilities, the GT batter said that he has worked hard on this aspect of his batting. Tewatia said that what he is doing now is a result of hard work of 3 to 4 years.

"Nothing happens overnight. I was given this role in 2020 when I was with the Rajasthan Royals. When they gave me the role, there was clarity. Batting at No.6 or No.7...obviously you have 14 league games and you get to bat eight or nine times in this situation. It's a different thing if your team collapses and you get to bat in the 10th or 11th over. So most of the time you get to bat only after the 13th or 14th over. I have been practising the same thing for the last three-four years," said Tewatia at the end of the GT vs PBKS game.

Tewatia realises that he cannot finish all the games but prepping hard, he can at least try and win majority of such close matces for his side.

"I give myself targets, I play a lot of match simulations - which gives me the idea when I can take the chance and how I can finish the match. According to me the most important thing is you need to know the right time and the right bowler. It's not like you can finish all 10 out of 10 matches but yes, you will finish the majority of the matches, which GT has been doing from the last season," said Tewatia.