IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya's Adorable Daddy Moment, Becomes Teacher For Son Agastya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, actress Natasa Stankovic, have been setting parenting goals with their adorable son, Agastya Pandya. The couple got married in an intimate court ceremony in 2020 during the pandemic and were blessed with a baby boy on July 30, 2020. Since then, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their life with their son on social media.

On May 9, 2023, Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of him spending quality time with his son, Agastya. In the video, the doting father was seen showing his little one animal figures from a book while Agastya guessed their names. Hardik looked dapper in a casual black t-shirt, while Agastya looked cute in a white tee and blue shorts. At the end of the video, when Agastya correctly identified all the animals, Hardik showered him with kisses. The video has been winning hearts on social media.

Earlier, on April 29, 2023, Natasa Stankovic and Agastya were spotted outside their apartment. In a video from the same, Agastya was seen shouting at the paparazzi as he didn't like being snapped. However, his mother immediately stopped him from behaving rudely with the paps. While netizens commented on how ill-mannered Agastya was, most of them blamed the parents for not teaching him good manners.

On April 17, 2023, Hardik shared glimpses of his son's lavish play area set up on their home's terrace. The video showed Hardik holding Agastya's hand as they climbed up the stairs of the huge slide. The father-son duo then enjoyed the ride together. Hardik has installed a huge slide on the terrace of his home, along with yellow-and-green coloured flooring.

Overall, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are proving to be doting parents who love spending quality time with their son, Agastya. While they have received some criticism for their parenting choices, they have also won the hearts of many with their adorable moments with their little one.