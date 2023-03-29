IPL 2023: 'Having Rishabh Pant In DC Dugout Will Be Special', Says Head Coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals management is planning to include injured Rishabh Pant in the team setup during IPL 2023. Pant, who is recovering from injuries he sustained in a car accident last year, will be missing the whole tournament. David Warner will be incharge in his absence. In a recent interview with Delhi Capitals, head coach Ricky Ponting said that he has a couple of phone calls with Rishabh Pant in the last few days and he is trying to get him involved in the IPL 2023 campaign on some way. He said that having Pant in the dugout and the changing room will be something very special for everyone.

"I have spoken to Rishabh a bit. We are hoping to get him involved this season. I'd love to have him at all our home games. Having him in our dugout or our change room will be very special. However, David Warner will do a great job. He has been a successful franchise cricket captain in the past. He's excited to lead the team as well," Ponting said.

Ponting also said that he is taking help of DC's director of cricket Sourav Ganguly in deciding the possible lineups. "I have spoken to Sourav about the players we've got, possible line-ups, possible keepers and things like that. He has always got some good things to say to the players during training. It was a lot of fun to work with him in 2019 and we won a lot of games," said former Australian captain.

DC will play their first game vs Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 (Saturday) at Ekana stadium in Lucknow.

Pant has played all his cricket for DC, making his debut in IPL 2016 vs Gujarat Lions. In his 98-match IPL career, Pant has scored 2838 runs at an average of 34.61 and with strike rate of 147.87. Not to forget, Pant also has 1 hundred and 15 fifties to his name in IPL.