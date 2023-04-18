IPL 2023: 'He Is Coming Back,' Former India Selector Sarandeep Singh Confident On KL Rahul Will Bounce Back From Bad Form

KL Rahul, the name which has always remained the hot topic of the town whether it's following his dazzling knocks or failures recently. Once considered the successor of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the next leader of the Men in Blue, Rahul is now under the spotlight of whether he'll retain his place in the Indian team or not.

Recently, former Team India selector and the current commentator of Jiocinema for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Sarandeep Singh was asked about KL Rahul's batting.

As all the fans and cricket pundits quite visibly witnessed, Rahul's batting has taken a dip in quality. He is not batting with a free heart and the flow which used to get inside the bowler's brain. It is said by many that when KL Rahul is in his groove, there's no boundary rope long enough for him and not many bowlers in this world want to face him.

"Yes it looks like he is struggling but the good thing is that he is coming back. If you look at the last few games and how he has batted, I am confident that he is coming back. We all know the talent he possesses and the kind of quality player he is. He is coming back into that zone and we all know how important he is for Team India as well as the Lucknow Super Giants," said former India selector Sarandeep Singh.

He is a very sincere and disciplined boy who has smashed many hundred in front of me when I was a selector. I am sure he will be back to his very best very soon," Saradeep added.