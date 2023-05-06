IPL 2023: Huge Blow To DC As Key Pacer Ruled Out Of Clash Against RCB

Delhi Capitals have suffered from a huge blow as fast-bowler Anrich Nortje has left the camp due to a personal emergency in South Africa. The South Africa international will be unavailable for DC's clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday night. DC are set to host Faf du Plessis' side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 6.

"Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore," read a statement released by DC's official social media account.





