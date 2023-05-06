topStoriesenglish2603747
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Huge Blow To DC As Key Pacer Ruled Out Of Clash Against RCB

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals have suffered from a huge blow as fast bowler Anrich Nortje is unavailable for the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: Huge Blow To DC As Key Pacer Ruled Out Of Clash Against RCB

Delhi Capitals have suffered from a huge blow as fast-bowler Anrich Nortje has left the camp due to a personal emergency in South Africa. The South Africa international will be unavailable for DC's clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday night. DC are set to host Faf du Plessis' side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 6.

"Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore," read a statement released by DC's official social media account.

(more to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar