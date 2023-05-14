KL Rahul Gives Sneak Peek Post-Latest Thigh Surgery In London With Wife Athiya Shetty

Indian cricket star KL Rahul is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury sustained during an IPL 2023 game. The injury has ruled him out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against Australia on June 7 at The Oval in London.

Rahul, who captains the Lucknow Super Giants, had announced his decision to have surgery in order to address the issue. He expressed his disappointment at missing the WTC final, but also emphasized his commitment to rehabilitation and recovery in order to make a full return to the field.

The 31-year-old recently shared pictures of himself using crutches, with his wife Athiya Shetty by his side, as he began his recovery period. Rahul had surgery as soon as possible, and has since updated his fans with news of a successful procedure. He expressed gratitude towards the medical staff who supported him throughout the process and affirmed his determination to return to his best form as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Ishan Kishan as Rahul's replacement for the WTC final. Reserves Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar were also added to the team.

The news of Rahul's injury serves as a reminder of the risks involved in professional cricket. However, his determination to recover quickly and return to playing for India is admirable. Fans of the talented batsman will no doubt be eagerly awaiting his comeback to the field.

Injuries are an inevitable part of any sport, but it is heartening to see athletes like KL Rahul taking them in stride and focusing on their recovery process. His dedication to his sport and his team is sure to inspire his fans and fellow players alike.