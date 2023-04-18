KKR Star Rinku Singh Gives Back To Cricket Community With Hostel For Underprivileged Cricketers

Rinku Singh, a player for Kolkata Knight Riders, has been making waves in this year's IPL tournament. He became the talk of the town after his impressive performance against Gujarat Titans last week, and he continues to shine in the current season. Rinku's family background is well-known among cricket fans - his father used to deliver LPG cylinders, and Rinku grew up with a lack of money. However, his passion for cricket and his determination to succeed have led him to where he is today.

Rinku was bought by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for his base price of Rs 10 lakh in IPL 2017, and the following season, he was bought by KKR for Rs 80 lakh. He has been a part of the KKR franchise ever since. With his financial stability, Rinku now aims to make life better for other aspiring cricketers, starting by lending a helping hand to poverty-stricken budding cricketers.

Rinku is paying 50L to build this hostel to rent rooms and food at minimal cost to poor cricketers.

Gem of a person#lordrinkusingh #rinkusingh pic.twitter.com/K3qzQbdc8l — Deepu (@deepu_speaks) April 17, 2023

According to a report in The New Indian Express, Rinku is contributing around Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a hostel in Aligarh. The hostel will provide services to poor cricketers at a marginal cost and is being built on the land of the Aligarh Cricket School and Academy, which is owned by the district association and spread over 15 acres. The new facility will save time for the cricket aspirants and is expected to be ready for use next month.

"He (Rinku Singh) always wanted to build a hostel for young players, who do not have financial resources to pursue their dreams. As he is financially sound now, he has decided to make it a reality," said Masooduz-Zafar Amini, Rinku's childhood coach from Aligarh, in the same report.

Rinku's on-field performance has impressed fans, and his off-field contributions give everyone another reason to hail him. He is making a positive impact on the lives of budding cricketers from impoverished backgrounds, just like he once was.