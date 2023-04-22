KL Rahul Brutally Trolled For Sluggish Innings In LSG's Defeat Against GT

On Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) faced off in a low-scoring yet thrilling IPL 2023 match at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. After GT set a target of 136, LSG seemed to be in control of the game with captain KL Rahul scoring a half-century. However, Mohit Sharma's last over changed the game's outcome, with LSG losing four wickets and falling short of the target by seven runs.

While Sharma was the hero of the match, Mohammad Shami's penultimate over set up the perfect stage for Sharma's success. Hardik Pandya was the top scorer for GT with 66 runs, while Krunal Pandya's bowling got him two crucial wickets.

Rahul's slow innings was criticised heavily after the game, and he himself couldn't believe what had happened in the last over. The fans were left in disbelief after witnessing LSG's collapse.

Overall, the match was a nail-biter, and the result could have gone either way. However, GT's disciplined bowling and LSG's last-minute collapse gifted the former two points in the IPL 2023 standings.

