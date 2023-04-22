topStoriesenglish2598016
NewsCricket
KL RAHUL

KL Rahul Brutally Trolled For Sluggish Innings In LSG's Defeat Against GT

Rahul's slow innings was criticised heavily after the game, and he himself couldn't believe what had happened in the last over.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 08:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KL Rahul Brutally Trolled For Sluggish Innings In LSG's Defeat Against GT

On Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) faced off in a low-scoring yet thrilling IPL 2023 match at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. After GT set a target of 136, LSG seemed to be in control of the game with captain KL Rahul scoring a half-century. However, Mohit Sharma's last over changed the game's outcome, with LSG losing four wickets and falling short of the target by seven runs.

While Sharma was the hero of the match, Mohammad Shami's penultimate over set up the perfect stage for Sharma's success. Hardik Pandya was the top scorer for GT with 66 runs, while Krunal Pandya's bowling got him two crucial wickets.

Also Read: From Mohammed Siraj To Yuzvendra Chahal: Top 5 Bowlers With Most Wickets In IPL 2023 - In Pics

Rahul's slow innings was criticised heavily after the game, and he himself couldn't believe what had happened in the last over. The fans were left in disbelief after witnessing LSG's collapse.

Overall, the match was a nail-biter, and the result could have gone either way. However, GT's disciplined bowling and LSG's last-minute collapse gifted the former two points in the IPL 2023 standings.

Here's how Twitter reacted -

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?