topStoriesenglish2592447
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023: 'MI vs CSK Is Like Manchester United Playing Liverpool', Says Moeen Ali

Moeen backed CSK's strike bowler Deepak Chahar, who struggled in the opening two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, saying he needs more game time.

Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:33 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: 'MI vs CSK Is Like Manchester United Playing Liverpool', Says Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali on Friday likened the intense battles between his team and record IPL champions Mumbai Indians to the storied footballing rivalry of Manchester United and Liverpool. Mumbai Indians have indeed been the most successful team in IPL history with five titles and Chennai Super Kings are a close second with four trophies. However, both the teams have struggled post the mega auction in 2022 having lost core of their players and their rivalry - also termed as the El Clasico of the IPL - is tilted in favour of Mumbai Indians who have 20 wins to show in 34 meetings with CSK.

Also Read | MI vs CSK: Dhoni Vs Chawla And Other Key Battles Ahead Of IPL's 'El Clasico'

"This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket. "In football's point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games," Moeen told the media here during CSK's training session on Friday evening at the Wankhede Stadium.

Moeen backed CSK's strike bowler Deepak Chahar, who struggled in the opening two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, saying he needs more game time.

"I think the only thing he is lacking is game time. He had a bad injury and is coming back after a long time. Unless you can bowl in a proper game which you need as a bowler, he will get better as the tournament goes on.

"He is a big bowler for us and when he gets it right he gets three or four wickets in the powerplay," Moeen said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?