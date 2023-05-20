Watch: Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction As Male Fan Ask For Kiss, Video Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), was taken aback when a fan approached him with an unusual request. While the five-time IPL champions were on the move, a fan approached Rohit for a selfie but then asked if he could kiss him on the cheek. The 36-year-old cricketer was visibly surprised, and his reaction made it clear. Without saying a word, the opening batsman swiftly retreated into the team bus. Rohit has an enormous fan base in India, and admirers are always eager to capture a selfie with their idol. Notably, Rohit is now the captain of Team India across all three formats.

In the upcoming match, Rohit's MI will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final league stage game of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. The home team must secure a victory in this crucial match, as a loss would result in their elimination from the league stage once again.

However, if the outcomes of other matches align in their favour, MI could still finish in the top two positions. Currently, they have amassed 14 points from 13 matches with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.128, placing them in the sixth spot on the points table. Meanwhile, SRH, who have already been ousted from the tournament, are now striving to avoid finishing in last place. With four wins from 13 matches, the Aiden Markram-led side is currently languishing in the bottom position. If SRH manages to defeat MI, they can climb to the ninth spot in the points table.

Interestingly, the result of the SRH-MI fixture will not impact the rankings if Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings in their last match. As of now, the only team to have secured a spot in the IPL 2023 Playoffs is the Gujarat Titans, the reigning IPL champions, who occupy the top spot in the points table. With nine wins from 13 matches, they are assured of two opportunities to qualify for the playoffs.