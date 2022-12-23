topStoriesenglish
'Can I get it back my money', Chris Gayle TROLLS Rs 16 crore man Nicholas Pooran after IPL Mini Auction, READ HERE

Nicholas Pooran was bought for Rs 16 crore by Lucknow Super Giants and Chris Gayle did not waste a second to take a potshot at this 'Private Jet' player

West Indian legend Chris Gayle is known for his bizarre statements. The IPL legend was ecstatic after overseas players like Nicholas Pooran, Cameron Green, Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes went for big money. But he did not miss the chance to take swipe at his compatriot Nicholas Pooran. Gayle, while commenting on Pooran's riches after he was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore. Gayle said that now that Pooran has got so much money from IPL auction, he should return money Gayle lent to him long back. Of course, Gayle was joking and a chuckle came from him after he completed the sentence.

"Nikki P, the money that I lend you, can I get it back please," joked Gayle immediately after. Not to forget, Gayle added that the players who got so much money are now private jet players. "These three are private jet category players,”

Gayle was mighty impressed with England batter Harry Brook going for Rs 13.25 crore, bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He said that Brook is a good player and deserves the money. "Harry Brook – broke the bank early! That’s a lot of money, it’s good a buy. He’s a good player as well," said Gayle.

The West Indian great said that he is happy for his former Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.5 crore.

“I am happy for Mayank as well. So, Sunrisers really tucking it up in the batting department," said Gayle at Jio Cinema.

Sam Curran broke the IPL auction record earlier, going for Rs 18.50 crore. He is not the highest paid crickter in IPL, going past Virat Kohli, who plays for RCB for Rs 17 crore. 

