IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Schedule, Full Squads, Live Streaming and Telecast details, all you need to know HERE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi on Friday (December 23). A total of 405 cricketers will go under the hammed to fill 87 remaining slots in the 10 franchises.

The likes of Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal are expected to be the top draws at the auction. The BCCI have allowed video-conferencing between team management staff live from the auction table for the first time this year.

Along with this every team’s budget has been increased by Rs 5 crore, so all the franchises have Rs 95 crore at their disposal before retention, heading into the auction.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2023 mini-auction…

Where and when will the IPL 2023 mega auction be held?

The IPL 2023 mini-auction will be taking place on December 23 in Kochi. The auction is scheduled to get underway at 2.30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming and telecast of IPL 2023 mini-auction?

The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2023 in India and it will provide the live telecast of the bidding event. Viacom18-Reliance bagged the digital rights to stream the tournament in June and fans can switch to Jio Cinema to catch live streaming on website and app.

How many players will finally go under the hammer?

A total of 991 players initially registered for the auction. However only 405 players – 273 Indians and 132 overseas – made it to the final list and will go under the hammer.

What is the current squad of all teams?

Chennai Super Kings

Retained Players: MS Dhoni (Captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained Players: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Sanju Samson (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Rishabh Pant (Captain), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings

Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Gujarat Titans

Retained Players: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

Lucknow Super Giants

Retained Players: KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

What is the remaining purse of all teams?

Gujarat Titans – Rs 19.25 crore (3 overseas slots)

Rajasthan Royals – Rs 13.20 crore (4 overseas slots)

Delhi Capitals – Rs 19.45 crore (2 overseas slots)

Mumbai Indians – Rs 20.55 crore (3 overseas slots)

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.05 crore (3 overseas slots)

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20.45 crore (2 overseas slots)

Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 23.35 crore (4 overseas slots)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 42.25 crore (4 overseas slots)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 8.75 crore (2 overseas slots)

Punjab Kings – Rs 32.2 crore (3 overseas slots)

List of overseas players from each country

Australia: Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris, Travis Head, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Ben Mcdermott, Joshua Philippe, Peter Hatzoglou, Chris Lynn, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Darcy Short, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan McAndrew, Hayden Kerr, Jack Prestwidge

Afghanistan: Mujeeb Rahman, Izharulhuq Naveed, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Allah Mohammad, Karim Janat

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed

England: Harry Brook, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Tom Banton, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Will Smeed, Jason Roy, George Garton, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, Tom Curran, Craig Overton,Tymal Mills, David Payne, Rehan Ahmd, Jordan Thompson, Christopher Benjamin, Thomas Helm, James Fuller, Benny Howel

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Henry

South Africa: Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Gerald Coetzee, Duan Jansen, Evan Jones, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Sisanda Magala, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman, Connor Esterhuizen, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Jordan Hermann, Prenelan Subrayen

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmanta Chameera, Pathum Nissaanka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya Silva, Dunith Wellalage

West Indies: Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, McKenny Clarke, Ramon Simmonds, Matthew Forde

Zimbabwe: Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza

Namibia: Ruben Trumpelmann, David Wiese

Netherlands: Paul Van Meekeren

UAE: Karthik Meiyappan