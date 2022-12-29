IPL 2023: MI's new buy Cameron Green's IPL participation under dark clouds as he will be operated on INJURED finger

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has a broken finger. This injury can rule him out of the tour of India where Australia play four Tests as well as IPL 2023. He was bought for a massive Rs 17.5 crore by Mumbai Indians and IPL 2023 is going to be his maiden season in the cash-rich league. Green, the second-costliert buy ever at the IPL auction is running against time to get better for the 16th edition of the tournament. Green was hit on his right hand by an Anrich Nortje delivery in the first innings. Turns out, he has broken his index dinger and as per cricket.com.au, Green is set go under the knife soon.

The same report suggested that doctors are expecting Green to recover within four weeks' time. But the undertainty over his injury will continue to remain. He will have to be very careful in the injury and watch his recovery period closely.

Australia need nine wickets to clinch a series victory over South Africa.



Micthell Starc's tour of India also under threat

Not to forget, Australian pace ace Mitchell Starc will miss the third Test vs South Africa too because of a finger injury. Starc too will be operated for the tendon damage to his left middle finger. Starc, spoke on his injury after the end of the Test match, and said that his comeback could be delayed because of the nature of the injury.

"India's the next big tour and we'll see where the timeframe is with that. It's my bowling hand so I've got to be pretty careful and make sure it heals properly," Starc told cricket.com.au. "The irony is (Green) will be back before I am. Bones are a bit quicker in the healing process, the tendon is a little bit different. I think we'll both be seeing the same specialist.

The third Test between Australia and South Africs starts on January 4 at Sydney Cricket Ground. The Tests will be followed by 3 ODIs.