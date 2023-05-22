IPL 2023: Mohun Bagan Slams KKR Management After Fans Denied Entry At Eden Gardens Due To THIS Reason

A number of fans of India's Mohun Bagan football club were denied entry at the Eden Gardens for the all-important clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday. It is being alleged that the fans were denied entry because they were wearing jerseys and t-shirts with the Mohun Bagan logo on them.

Club secretary Debashis Dutta expressed his disappointment in a statement in which he condemned the KKR management for disrespecting the national football club of India.

“It was a special match for the supporters of Mohun Bagan because LSG was wearing a new Green and Maroon jersey,” Dutta wrote.

“But the KKR management curtailed the freedom of the Mohun Bagan supporters (who are also fans of KKR and LSG) by not allowing them to enter the stadium as they were wearing the jersey of Mohun Bagan.”

“Since 1990, I have been watching FIFA World Cup matches by travelling to different parts of the world by wearing our National Club i.e, Mohun Bagan’s jersey and I have never been stopped anywhere. It is an individual’s right to support and wear the jersey of the team which he/she loves and supports. No one has the right to interfere in one’s own choice,” Dutta added.

“Mohun Bagan Athletic Club strongly condemns this decision of KKR management for disrespecting the National Club of India and hurting the sentiment of our supporters.,” he said.

How LSG confirmed playoffs spot with 1-run win

IPL 2023: It was a nail-biting thriller between LSG and KKR as it went right down to the very last over at the Eden Garden before Lucknow sealed their playoffs spot with a close win of 1-run on Saturday. After winning the toss, Rana elected to chase at home with Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora both striking early to get the hosts in control of the game.

However, Nicholas Pooran did exactly what was feared before the game, he came in a striked 58 off 30 balls to help his team post 176 in 20 overs. In the end, it went to the last over where Rinku Singh was on strike with 16 off 3 balls but the KKR batter could get the job done and KKR lost the match by one run.