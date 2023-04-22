topStoriesenglish2597900
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

Watch: MS Dhoni Manifesting Run Out Moments Before Implementing It In CSK vs SRH Game, Video Goes Viral

CSK became the third team to register eight points on the table with a seven-wicket victory with eight balls to spare, thanks to Devon Conway's unbeaten knock of 77 in just 57 balls.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: MS Dhoni Manifesting Run Out Moments Before Implementing It In CSK vs SRH Game, Video Goes Viral

Despite being 41 and in the last phase of his career, MS Dhoni's remarkable wicket-keeping skills were on full display during the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 21st. Dhoni, the captain of CSK, took a brilliant catch behind the wickets to dismiss SRH skipper Aiden Markram from Mahesh Theekshana's delivery. Shortly after, he pulled off a lightning-fast stumping to end Mayank Agarwal's short stay at the crease from a Ravindra Jadeja delivery. Dhoni then displayed his incredible fielding skills by running out Washington Sundar on the last ball of the inning.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Dhoni practising the run-out seconds before he executed it. The clip demonstrates Dhoni's exceptional game awareness as he anticipates such situations and removes one glove while shadow practising a throw before actually pulling it off and hitting the bull's eye.

Also Read: From Mohammed Siraj To Yuzvendra Chahal: Top 5 Bowlers With Most Wickets In IPL 2023 - In Pics

CSK became the third team to register eight points on the table with a seven-wicket victory with eight balls to spare, thanks to Devon Conway's unbeaten knock of 77 in just 57 balls. Ravindra Jadeja won the Man of the Match award for his spell that saw him take three wickets and concede just 22 runs.

After the game, Dhoni expressed his admiration for his wicket-keeping skills and jokingly expressed his frustration at not receiving the 'best catch award.' He also recalled a catch taken by Rahul Dravid. Dhoni's abilities with the gloves have been unmatched in the Indian Premier League, and despite his age and the notion of his last phase, he continues to be a valuable asset to the CSK team. The viral video clip also serves as a reminder of Dhoni's dedication and game awareness, which have been instrumental in his success as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?