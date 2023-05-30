IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Hilarious Reaction As Deepak Chahar Asks For Autograph

The final match of the Indian Premier League 2023 was worth the wait with a thrilling last-ball victory that saw Chennai Super Kings lift their 5th IPL trophy. Fans across the country and spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw a bombastic competition between Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s boys and Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

Ahead of the match, CSK were the clear fan favourites to win the final while skipper MS Dhoni was one of the biggest fan-favourite players in the tournament. Well, it seems like the former World Cup-winning captain doesn’t just have fans among the public but his own team as well.

A video of CSK swing bowler Deepak Chahar asking for Dhoni’s autograph on his jersey has now gone viral on social media platforms. The video shows Chahar approach Dhoni, who can be seen talking with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla. It didn’t take long for the veteran star to humorously deny Chahar his request for an autograph a few times, with Dhoni pointing out to Shukla that Chahar had dropped a couple of important catches during the power play. But captain cool soon relented and signed Chahar’s jersey.

Deepak Chahar came for autograph and MS Dhoni reaction __pic.twitter.com/n0xMu2KlOq — _ (@StanMSD) May 29, 2023

While CSK batters helped win the match, the team's bowlers were unable to successfully contain GT with the latter being able to rack up a total of 214/4 at the end of 20 overs. Sai Sudarshan in particular played a fantastic knock, scoring 96 off 47 balls. CSK had to chase a target of 171 in 15 overs, as determined by the DLS method. The batting order from CSK with man of the match Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja chased down the target with no balls to spare.