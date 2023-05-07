Wasim Akram's Solution For RCB's IPL Trophy Drought: 'Make MS Dhoni Captain...'

Former Pakistani cricketer, Wasim Akram, believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would have secured three IPL titles if MS Dhoni was their captain. Akram stated that RCB has never won the IPL trophy despite having immense support and players like Virat Kohli, one of the world’s best modern-era players. Akram believes that Dhoni has a habit of captaining a team and knows how to instil confidence in his players, which could have helped RCB to win titles.

"RCB would have won 3 IPL trophies by now if MS Dhoni was their captain. They have not won a single trophy until now. They have so much support. Also, they have the world's top modern-era player Virat, but unfortunately, they have not won. If Dhoni was in RCB, he would have helped them win the title,” said Akram.

RCB has played in three IPL finals but has lost each time. Despite Kohli's captaincy, RCB has never been able to secure a win in the tournament. Currently, Faf du Plessis is leading the team while Kohli is playing as a batsman. Akram opined that Kohli may have been too focused on Indian cricket and could not concentrate on captaincy in the IPL, which is a burden at times.

“I don’t know where he lagged. He is a very hard-working boy. Maybe he was concentrating on Indian cricket so much, and in the IPL, captaincy burdens you sometimes. So, he is better of where he is. He is doing a lot better and seems like he’s enjoying his game,” Akram added.

“Dhoni has a habit of captaining a team. Even Virat would have been habituated by now, but Dhoni has had this habit. He is not calm from inside, but he shows that he is calm. When players see that their captain is chilled, keeps his hand on their shoulders, players become more confident. Dhoni is someone who knows to instill confidence in his players,” said Akram.

Akram's comments came ahead of RCB's match against Mumbai Indians on May 9. After suffering a defeat against Delhi Capitals, the team will be looking for a win against the defending champions.