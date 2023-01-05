IPL 2023: MI's Cameron Green breaks silence on missing IPL after injury, says THIS

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (MI) replaced veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard in their squad with young Australian Cameroon Green in the IPL 2023 mini-auctions. The five-time Indian Premier League champions bought the services of Green for a massive price of Rs 17.50 crore in December 2022. Interestingly, several media reports suggested that MI have suffered from a huge injury of Green ahead the 2023 season but the 23-year-old cleared up all the rumours about his fitness. Green was puzzled by the reports suggesting he will not be able to bowl in the early stages of the tournament for Mumbai Indians and he cleared up all the fuss saying he is "100 per cent available" to both bat and bowl for MI.

Reports have circulated that Green, who suffered a broken finger after being hit by an Anrich Nortje bouncer during the second Test against South Africa, can only bowl in IPL 2023 after April. But the 23-year-old, bought by the most successful IPL franchise for Rs 17.50 crore -- the second-most costliest player in the history of IPL auction -- rubbished the rumours on Thursday, saying he doesn't know how and where the news originated. (Jofra Archer back for MI? Check here)

"No, that's not correct," Green was quoted as saying by SEN.

"I've heard about this for quite a while now, I think. I don't know where it's come from. I've heard that I'm 100 per cent available for both skill sets in the IPL at the start, so yeah, I'm not too sure where that's kind of come from," added Green.

Green and pace bowler Mitchell Starc are both missing the third and final Test against South Africa, currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground, due to finger injuries. The all-rounder, after retiring on day two of the Boxing Day Test following the injury, returned the next day to complete his half-century. Australia won the second Test to take a 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Doctors have recommended surgery for Green and he is expected to be fit in time for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to begin on February 9. Green said he has set his sights on the opening Test in India.

"Obviously my first priority is the Test series that's beforehand (before the IPL)," Green added.

"I think me and Starcy (Starc) are maybe touch and go for that first one (Test) but obviously we'll give ourselves the best chance."

Green said money earned during the IPL auction in Kochi recently will not be a distraction for him when it comes to playing his natural game.

"Yeah obviously it (auction) turned out really well but I think at the same time you want to go out there and perform and kind of re-pay the faith they showed you," said Green.

"I think just having the right people around you I think keeps you pretty humble in a way. You've got the right people to drag you down if you get too ahead of yourself, but also the right people to bring you back up when you're going not as great as you like."

"I think that's kind of cricket. It's a game of failures, you're going to fail more than you succeed. As long as you have the right people around you to kind of bring you back up is probably key," added Green.

IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians (MI) squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal. (With PTI inputs)