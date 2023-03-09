Watch: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul Dance in New Promo of IPL 2023

With just a few weeks to go before the highly anticipated IPL 2023 begins, Star Sports has released the official promo video, featuring popular Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul dancing to a new tune. The video, which has already generated a lot of buzz, uses the tagline "SHOR ON, GAME ON" for this year's IPL.

#IPLonStar is returning and we just can't keep calm! Get together with your friends and family, switch your TVs on and get your #ShorOn, because your shor is what gets the #GameOn! _



Watch Tata IPL LIVE on the Star Sports Network.#TATAIPL2023 #BetterTogether #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WhzRAs5KVZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2023

As the official broadcaster of the IPL, Star Sports unveiled the promo on March 8, 2023, highlighting the excitement and frenzy of the league. The video showcases fans rushing out of their homes to watch the matches together, with many carrying life-size cutouts of their favourite players, which surprisingly come to life and join them in their celebrations.

According to a press release, Star Sports will be releasing more films featuring other top cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja in the lead-up to the IPL. The tournament is set to begin on March 31, 2023, with the defending champions Gujarat Giants led by Hardik Pandya facing off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The video has already received a lot of positive feedback, with fans expressing their excitement for the upcoming season of the IPL. With the league being one of the most popular sporting events in India, the release of the promo video has only added to the anticipation and fervour surrounding the tournament.

Star Sports' official promo video for the IPL 2023, featuring popular cricketers and a catchy tagline, has created a buzz among fans eagerly waiting for the tournament to begin. The league's popularity continues to soar, with the upcoming season poised to be another thrilling ride for cricket fans across India and the world.