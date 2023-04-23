Watch: Tim David Smashes Colossal 114-Meter Six, Leaves Mumbai Indians' Dugout In Awe

In the 31st match of IPL 2023, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians clashed with Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22. In a thrilling encounter that saw a high-scoring battle, the visitors managed to defeat Rohit Sharma's team by 13 runs to break their losing streak. During the 19th over of MI's run chase, Tim David struck a mammoth 114-metre six off his Australian teammate Nathan Ellis, making it the second-biggest six of the season.

With 31 runs required off 12 balls, Ellis was handed the responsibility of bowling the penultimate over. David smashed a double off the first ball, and Ellis bowled a full toss on the second, which David capitalized on and hit the ball with full force. The ball kissed the middle of his bat and soared to a distance of 114 metres, leaving MI owner Nita Ambani in awe. Nita was present at the Wankhede Stadium for the match, and her reaction to David's six has gone viral on the internet.

Apart from Nita, the captains of both teams, Rohit and Sam Curran, were also taken aback by the maximum, and their reactions also made rounds on the internet.

In the absence of regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS batted first and posted a massive total of 214 runs for the loss of eight wickets, thanks to stand-in captain Sam Curran's 29-ball 55 and Harpreet Singh Bhatia's 41 from 28 balls. In response, MI could only manage 201 runs for the loss of six wickets.

The hosts' Cameron Green, who was signed for Rs 17.50 crore, top-scored by making 67 runs from 43 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav, the world's No. 1 T20I batter, contributed 57 runs from 26 balls, and skipper Rohit hammered 44 runs from 27 deliveries. The trio's efforts took MI closer to the target, but in the end, they fell short.