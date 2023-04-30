Murali Kartik Looks In Pain After Ashish Nehra Jokingly Hits Him Ahead Of IPL 2023 Clash, Video Goes Viral

Murali Kartik will remember the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans clash at the Eden Gardens in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) for more than one reason. The cricket was fantastic on the day and it was filled with lots of fun too. But Kartik will also remember this clash for being given some pain in the body by none other than his good friend and GT head coach Ashish Nehra. Before the KKR vs GT clash, Nehra and Kartik, who was commentating in the game, met each other on the sidelines and shared a laugh. Nehra, known as one of the funniest guys in cricket, was in his elements and tried to pull off a hilarious act at the cost of Kartik ending up in pain.

What happened between Nehra and Kartik?

A video went viral on the internet which shows Nehra jokingly hitting Kartik after which the cricketer-turned-commentator falls on the ground and can be seen sulking in pain. One can also see some anger on Kartik's face as he struggles to get back on his feet. At the same time, Nehra is seen laughing out hard. Kartik finally gets up and tries to get back at Nehraji, who is still unable to control the laughter after watching Kartik fall.

This moment was revisited again during the KKR vs GT clash on the big screen at the stadium which left Nehra in splits as the camera cut to the Titans dugout. On air was Kartik, who called the moment 'unexplainable'.

Watch Nehra vs Kartik act here:

GT beat KKR

Gujarat Titans pulled off a brilliant win over hosts Kolkaa Knight Riders on Saturday ti jump to the top of the points table. Bowling first after winning the toss, GT restricted KKR to 179 for 7 in 20 overs. Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little starred with the ball as Gurbaz top-scored for KKR with 81 off 39 balls.

GT chased down the target in just 17.5 overs, powered by 24-ball 51 by Vijay Shankar and a good finish from David Miller (32 off 18 balls). The win has taken GT almost to the playoffs as they registered their sixth win of the season. They are now at the top of the standings with Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings behind them.