IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia Performance Online And On TV?

The fans are ready for another exciting season of IPL 2023 which begins on Friday with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the firts match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, BCCI has planned for a grand opening ceremony that will see performances of pan-India superstars Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and popular singer Arijit Singh. The opening ceremony might also see a laser show take place at the largest cricket stadium in the world to make the occasion.

Not to forget, IPL 2023 is the first season in four years wherein the tournament is being hosted across all ten cities. The league returns to home and away format in which all ten teams will play 7 matches at home and 7 away. For the last 3 years, the tournament was being held in a bio-bubble because of the risk of spread of coronavirus. This year, there is no bio-bubble, which solves many problems for the team.

The one challenge that returns for the teams is of frequent air-travelling. That is the one big challenge that remains for players in this long tournament. The support staff will face the challenge of keeping the players injury-free as recovery period after a game will be less as the matches happen sometimes every alternate days.

Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! __ _



31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema



Make sure to tune in & join! _ pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm March 29, 2023

Coming back to IPL opening ceremony, the event is expected to see over a lakh spectators pack the stadium and cheer when the likes of Arijit and Rashmika perform. But the biggest cheer, surely, will be reserved for the home side Titans and the former India captain MS Dhoni, who gets a lot of love wherever he travels in India.

Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2023 opening ceremony:

When is IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony?

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on March 31, the same day of the first match of the season.

What is the venue for IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The venue for IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony is Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

At what time will IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony start?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will start by 6 pm IST.

Which channel will broadcast IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony?

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony have live TV broadcast on Star Sports Network

Where to watch IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony online?

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony can be watched online on Jio Cinema app.