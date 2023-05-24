IPL 2023 Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Mohammad Shami Retains Top Spot, Shubman Gill Closes In On No 1 Position

Gujarat Titans (GT) may have failed to reach the IPL 2023 final on their first attempt, losing Qualifier 1 to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday night, but they will get another bite at the cherry in Qualifier 2 on Friday. There is some good news for the defending champions with players from their side set to grab both the Orange Cap as well as Purple Cap for the season.

GT pacer Mohammad Shami strengthened his hold on the IPL 2023 Purple Cap after claiming 2/28 against CSK on Monday. Shami now has 26 wickets in 15 matches so far while teammate and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has 25 wickets from 15 matches.

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande rose to the 4th spot and has 21 wickets from 15 matches, same as Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in third place. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also rose to 7th position after claiming 2/18 against GT and now has 19 wickets from 15 matches.

Shubman Gill close to toppling Faf du Plessis

GT’s man-in-form Shubman Gill missed out a third successive century in the IPL, falling for 42 off 38 balls in Qualifier 1. Gill not only fell 8 runs short of his fifth fifty in IPL 2023, but also 9 runs shot of surpassing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis at the top of the Orange Cap table.

Gill now has 722 runs in 15 matches with 2 hundreds and 4 fifties to his name at an average 55.54. Du Plessis continues to hold on to the Orange Cap and has 730 runs in 14 matches with 8 fifties. However, the GT opener now has at least another match to claim the Orange Cap as he gets ready to play in Qualifier 2, where he will play the winner of Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in 5th and 6th position on the Orange Cap table. Conway, who scored 40 against GT, has 625 runs in 15 matches – same as RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal – with six fifties so far. While Gaikwad has scored 564 runs in 15 matches.

Both Conway and Gaikwad can add to their tally in the IPL 2023 Final match on Sunday.