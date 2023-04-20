IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing 11s: Dhawan Likely To Return; Livingstone's Participation Still Not Confirmed

Punjab Kings (PBKS) return to their den as they host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at IS Bindra stadium in Mohali. This will be the afternoon game of the first Thursday double header in the competition. Punjab have looked in much better shape this season. There have been losses on the way but the team has found this new ability to make a comeback. After going down vs Gujarat Titans (GT), a match that went down the wire, PBKS pulled things back in style vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) a few days back and look like a side full of confidence. Not to forget, that win came without their captain Shikhar Dhawan in the playing 11, who is nursing a bruised shoulder.

Will Dhawan return to the playing 11 for Punjab Kings?

Dhawan's injury is a big worry for Punjab. They may have won the last match without him but you always want your main captain in the XI. Dhawan has had a good IPL so far. In a video that hinted about his possible return, Dhawan was seen running around the PCA stadium a day ahead. Dhawan attended the training session and that that is why there is a possibility of his return in the game vs RCB. As pre reports, Dhawan's match-fitness will be tested on the match day. Let's see whether Gabbar makes into the playing 11 or not.

Will Liam Livingstone finally play?

There is no clarity from Punjab Kings over their star England all-rounder's availability for today's match vs RCB. A cricbuzz report stated that Livingstone too will undergo match-fitness test after which the selection call will be decided. All that PBKS fans can do is wait and watch.

What about Josh Hazlewood?

Two weeks, RCB coach Sanjau Bangar had said that Hazlewood will be battle ready by April 17. But the truth is that he has not bowled in the nets at all since arriving in India a week ago. One cannot be totally sure whether the Australian pacer is match-ready yet so his selection in the XI looks unlikely for Thursday's game.

PBKS Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C),Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

RCB Probable XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj