IPL 2023 Playoffs: Fans Attack Shubman Gill, Sister Shahneel After Gujarat Titans Knock Out Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shubman Gill was the star of the night for Gujarat Titans after his team managed to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore and knock them out of the race for the Indian Premier League 2023’s playoffs. Gill remained unbeaten on 104 off 52 balls as he almost single-handedly guided the Titans to a win in their final league stage game. But it seems that many people were left unhappy when RCB crashed out of the tournament and posted derogatory messages for Gill. Some even abused the batter's sister Shahneel.

It all began when Shubman Gill dropped a set of post-match photos with the caption, “It begins now,” referring to the playoffs. Many blamed the Gujarat Titans opener for RCB’s loss. Shahneel Gill was also not spared, with people writing abusive and lewd comments on her last Instagram post.



“I hate you. Tumne REC ko haraya hai (It’s because you RCB were knocked out of the tournament),” a comment read.



“Bhai, tumhara to pehle se hi begins ho gya tha RCB ko ho jane, diye hote (Your team had already qualified, you could have let RCB win the game),” a fan added.



A person, under Shahneel’s post, said, “Tere bhai ne dil tod diya sab ka (Your brother broke everyone’s heart).”



Some users came out in Shubman Gill’s defence. “Let me say one thing, those who are abusing Gill watch cricket for 2 days all year and they will not be found without abusing Gill. RCB's bowling attack has to do better next year and never rely on one player to win the IPL trophy. If Kohli or du Plessis is out, RCB don't have the ability to turn around,” a person wrote.

After delays due to rain at Bengaluru, Gujarat won the toss and elected to bowl first at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli once again lived up to his title of ‘King’ and managed to surpass Gayle’s record for most centuries in the IPL. The RCB opener smashed 101 off 61 deliveries to take the Bengaluru-based franchise to 197.

But, luck was on Gujarat’s side this Sunday. The defending champions managed to clinch victory easily, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s century. Vijay Shankar also managed to add a half-century to his name.

Gill is second on the list of top run-getters this season, just behind RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. The Gujarat Titans opener has scored 680 runs in 14 games, with two centuries and four half-centuries.

Gujarat are set to face off against four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 game on May 23.