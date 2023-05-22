IPL 2023 Playoffs, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Teams, Schedule, Venues And Live Streaming Details

After 70 matches in the IPL 2023 league stages, we finally have the four teams which have managed to reach the Playoffs stage after the final match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday night. Defending champions GT had booked their place first and have topped the IPL 2023 Points Table with 20 points from 14 matches.

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished in second place with 17 points from 14 matches – same as Lucknow Super Giants, who finished in third place. The fourth spot was very closely contest and Mumbai Indians (MI) managed to secure it after their eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the penultimate league match on Sunday.

For one last time this season _



Here's how the Points Table stands after 7__0__ matches of #TATAIPL 2023



Did your favourite team qualify for the playoffs? _ pic.twitter.com/972M99Mxts — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

MI ended up with 16 points from 14 matches but RCB could have pipped them if they had defeated GT on Sunday but Shubman Gill’s second successive hundred trumped Virat Kohli’s century for RCB as the champions emerged victorious by six wicket. RCB as a result ended up in sixth place on the Points table with 14 points from 14 matches – same as fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR), who had a better net run-rate.

Shubman Gill closes in on Orange Cap

GT opener Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant 104 against RCB – his second century in a row in IPL 2023. Gill now has 680 runs in 14 matches with two hundreds and 4 fifties to his name. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 730 runs from 14 matches with eight fifties.

However, with at least 2 more matches to play if not three, Gill can surpass Du Plessis and claim the Orange Cap this week. Kohli rose to third place on the Orange Cap standings with his second successive century, scoring 101 against GT. Kohli ended his IPL 2023 campaign with 639 runs in 14 matches with two hundreds and six fifties.

At the end of group stage of #TATAIPL 2023, @faf1307 dons the @aramco Orange cap after Match 7__0__ of #TATAIPL 2023 _



Meanwhile Mohd. Shami is leading the wicket-tally & is the @aramco Purple Cap holder _ pic.twitter.com/oMpMxl6EtS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ended his IPL 2023 run with 625 runs in 14 matches with 1 hundred and 5 fifties and remains in 4th place. CSK opener Devon Conway is in 5th place with 585 runs in 14 matches and can add to his tally.

Mohammad Shami holds on to Purple Cap

GT pacer Mohammad Shami held on to his Purple Cap after claiming 1/39 against RCB on Sunday. Shami has 24 wickets in 14 matches, same as his teammate and leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who picked up 1/24 against RCB. But Shami has a better average than Rashid – 13.75 as compared to 14.

RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended his campaign with 21 wickets in 14 matches and remains in third place. MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is currently in 4th place with 20 wickets in 14 matches but can add to his wickets tally as he plays the Eliminator on Wednesday against LSG.

IPL 2023 Playoff Schedule

Qualifier 1 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai – 730pm IST on Tuesday

Eliminator – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai – 730pm IST on Wednesday

Qualifier 2 – Losing team of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – 730pm IST on Friday

Final – Winner of Qualifier 2 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – 730pm IST on Sunday

How can I watch live streaming on IPL 2023 Playoffs for Free?

The IPL 2023 Playoff will be live streamed for free on Jio Cinema website and app.