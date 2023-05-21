IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: What RCB, MI And RR Need To Qualify For Final Four?

The race for the IPL 2023 playoffs is reaching its climax as the final matchday of the league stage approaches on Sunday, May 21. Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the teams vying for a spot in the next round. Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have already secured the top three positions in the points table. The GT vs CSK match will serve as Qualifier 1 in the IPL 2023 playoffs, while the opponent for LSG in the Eliminator match will be determined soon.

IPL 2023 Points Table:



Teams in contention - 3.

Matches remaining - 2.

Spots remaining - 1.



- A super Sunday loading with RCB, MI and RR in the fray! pic.twitter.com/isZYabjKEG — Harsh Nagar (@HNagar50) May 20, 2023

Let's delve into the qualification scenarios for the three teams competing for the fourth spot in the playoffs.

RCB Playoff Qualification Scenarios

Currently positioned fourth in the points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore have the highest likelihood of qualifying for the next round. RCB has accumulated 14 points from 13 matches, with a net run rate of +0.180. Tonight, they will face Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB's qualification scenario is relatively straightforward. They need to secure a convincing victory against GT. If they face a defeat, RCB must ensure that the losing margin is less than five runs. Additionally, they will require the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to defeat the Mumbai Indians.

MI Playoff Qualification Scenarios

Mumbai Indians currently occupy the sixth spot in the standings, having accumulated 14 points from 13 matches. Their net run rate stands at -0.128. MI's chances heavily rely on the performance of the Gujarat Titans. To qualify, Rohit Sharma and his team must first secure a win against SRH in their home game and then hope for GT to defeat RCB. If this scenario doesn't unfold, MI will need to defeat SRH by a margin of (X+80) runs, where X represents the win margin for RCB against GT.

RR Playoff Qualification Scenarios

Rajasthan Royals do not have control over their fate in the playoff race. They currently sit in the fifth position with 14 points from 14 matches and a net run rate of +0.148. RR's chances hinge on favourable outcomes involving GT and SRH. If GT manages to defeat RCB by a margin greater than five runs, and SRH emerges victorious against MI, Rajasthan will secure a spot in the Eliminator match against the Lucknow Super Giants.