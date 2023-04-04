IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Chennai Super Kings Rise To Sixth After LSG Win

Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings posted their first win of IPL 2023, defeating KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. The win lifted MS Dhoni’s CSK to sixth spot of the IPL 2023 Points Table with two points from two matches with 1 win and 1 loss to their name.

LSG, who made the IPL 2022 Playoffs on debut, slipped one position down to third as a result of their defeat on Monday. The Lucknow side also have 2 points from two matches but have a better net run-rate than CSK thanks to their massive 50-run win over Delhi Capitals in their opening match last week.

Check IPL 2023 Points Table after CSK win over LSG here…

IPL 2023 Points Table. pic.twitter.com/rKEj0AXmuq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 3, 2023

IPL 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals continue to be on top of the table after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in their opening match while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in second spot. Faf du Plessis-led RCB defeated five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets with more than 3 overs to spare and have an impressive NRR of 1.981.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are in 4th position after defeating CSK in the IPL 2023 opener. Hardik Pandya’s side will next take on Delhi Capitals, who are yet to open their account, on Tuesday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad leads Orange Cap race

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his second successive fifty of IPL 2023 to retain his top spot on the Orange Cap list. Gaikwad now has 149 runs from two matches at an average of 14.5 and a strike-rate of 183.9. LSG opener Kyle Mayers also scored back-to-back fifties in IPL 2023 and is second on the run-getters’ list with 126 runs at a strike-rate of 210.

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma is third on the Orange Cap list with a top-score of 84 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Orange Cap holder currently in IPL. pic.twitter.com/N0BgPU9y2O — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 3, 2023

Mark Wood on top of Purple Cap table

England and LSG pacer Mark Wood is the current holder of Purple Cap in IPL 2023. Wood, who picked up a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals in their opening match, claimed three wickets against CSK on Monday night. Wood has 8 wickets from 2 matches at an average of 7.87.

Wood’s teammate Ravi Bishnoi is second on the Purple Cap table with five wickets from 2 matches, including three wickets against MS Dhoni’s CSK.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in third position with a four-wicket haul against SRH. Chahal will be next seen in action against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.