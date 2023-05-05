IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Kolkata Knight Riders Remain 8th Despite Win, Rinku Singh Rises To 7th

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted their fourth win of the IPL 2023 season, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. However, the win didn’t do much to change their position in the IPL 2023 Points Table as the other 7 teams have already posted at least 5 wins in the season.

KKR remain in 8th position in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 8 points from 10 matches while SRH are rooted to 9th place as well with just 6 points from 9 matches – same as Delhi Capitals (DC) in 10th place. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are in top spot with 12 points from 9 match but Rajasthan Royals (RR) can join them at the top with 12 points with a win over Hardik Pandya’s side on Friday night in Jaipur.

IPL 2023 Points Table - each and every team still has a chance to qualify in the Top 4. pic.twitter.com/pvzNiKBHyt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in second and third position respectively with 11 points after their match on Wednesday afternoon was washed out due to rain. RR is part of four-team group, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) who are on 10 points currently.

Rinku Singh rises to 7th in Orange Cap race

KKR batter Rinku Singh scored an impressive 46 off 35 balls against SRH to move up to 7th place in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race. Rinku now has 316 runs in 10 matches with two fifties to his name and a strike-rate of 148.35.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis continues to hold the Orange Cap and has scored 466 runs in 9 matches so far with 5 fifties to his name. Second-place Yashasvi Jaiswal from Rajasthan Royals with 428 runs in 9 matches, has the opportunity to take back the Orange Cap as he gets ready to take on GT on Friday night.

Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Shami retain orange and purple caps respectively after the game between SRH and KKR.



_: @IPL #IPL2023 #SRHvsKKR #SportsNews pic.twitter.com/Zu9k7nBZyG — Sports News _ (@AliAbdullah9583) May 4, 2023

CSK opener Devon Conway is in third place with 414 runs in 10 matches while RCB batter Virat Kohli is fourth with 364 runs in 9 matches so far.

Varun Chakravarthy moves up to 8th in Purple Cap table

KKR off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the hero of their win against SRH on Thursday night. Chakravarthy became the first spinner to defend less than 10 runs in the final over in IPL, claiming 1/20 in his 4 over. The off-spinner has moved up to 8th place in the Purple Cap race and now has 14 wickets in 10 matches.

GT pacer Mohammad Shami holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 9 matches and can extend that lead as he faces Rajasthan Royals on Friday night. CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande is second on the table with 17 wickets in 10 matches while PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is third with 16 wickets in 10 matches to his name.