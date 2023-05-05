topStoriesenglish2603056
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Kolkata Knight Riders Remain 8th Despite Win, Rinku Singh Rises To 7th

Kolkata Knight Riders remained in hunt for a IPL 2023 Playoffs berth with their 4th win of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad to move up to 8 points.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Kolkata Knight Riders Remain 8th Despite Win, Rinku Singh Rises To 7th

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted their fourth win of the IPL 2023 season, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. However, the win didn’t do much to change their position in the IPL 2023 Points Table as the other 7 teams have already posted at least 5 wins in the season.

KKR remain in 8th position in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 8 points from 10 matches while SRH are rooted to 9th place as well with just 6 points from 9 matches – same as Delhi Capitals (DC) in 10th place. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are in top spot with 12 points from 9 match but Rajasthan Royals (RR) can join them at the top with 12 points with a win over Hardik Pandya’s side on Friday night in Jaipur.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in second and third position respectively with 11 points after their match on Wednesday afternoon was washed out due to rain. RR is part of four-team group, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) who are on 10 points currently.

Rinku Singh rises to 7th in Orange Cap race

KKR batter Rinku Singh scored an impressive 46 off 35 balls against SRH to move up to 7th place in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race. Rinku now has 316 runs in 10 matches with two fifties to his name and a strike-rate of 148.35.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis continues to hold the Orange Cap and has scored 466 runs in 9 matches so far with 5 fifties to his name. Second-place Yashasvi Jaiswal from Rajasthan Royals with 428 runs in 9 matches, has the opportunity to take back the Orange Cap as he gets ready to take on GT on Friday night.

CSK opener Devon Conway is in third place with 414 runs in 10 matches while RCB batter Virat Kohli is fourth with 364 runs in 9 matches so far.

Varun Chakravarthy moves up to 8th in Purple Cap table

KKR off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the hero of their win against SRH on Thursday night. Chakravarthy became the first spinner to defend less than 10 runs in the final over in IPL, claiming 1/20 in his 4 over. The off-spinner has moved up to 8th place in the Purple Cap race and now has 14 wickets in 10 matches.

GT pacer Mohammad Shami holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 9 matches and can extend that lead as he faces Rajasthan Royals on Friday night. CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande is second on the table with 17 wickets in 10 matches while PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is third with 16 wickets in 10 matches to his name.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space