IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Kolkata Knight Riders Zoom To 5th Spot, Varun Chakravarthy Rises Too

Two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) remained in hunt for a playoffs berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with their comprehensive five-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday night. KKR became the fifth team to reach 10 points on the IPL 2023 Points Table and leapfrogged into fifth position with their win.

Apart from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have 10 points currently. One out of RCB or MI will rise to 12 points and move to at least third on the Points Table on Tuesday night as they two sides face off in match no. 54 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain their lead at the top of the table with 16 points with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in second spot with 13 points. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in third position on the points table with 11 points while RR are fourth. However, all the 10 teams have the opportunity to book their Playoffs berth in the next couple of weeks.

Faf du Plessis retains Orange Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis continues to lead the batting charts with 511 runs in 10 matches with five fifties to his name. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is in second spot and has scored 477 runs in 11 matches with 1 hundred and 3 fifties while GT opener Shubman Gill is in third place with 469 runs in 11 games so far.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan and KKR batter Rinku Singh moved up to 9th and 10th place in the Orange Cap race after Monday night. Dhawan, who scored his 50th IPL fifty, has 349 runs in 8 matches with three fifties this season while Rinku has scored 337 runs in 11 matches with two fifties to his name and a strike-rate of over 151.

Varun Chakravarthy rises to 5th in Purple Cap race

KKR off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy claimed 3/26 in his four overs against PBKS to rise to fifth position in the Purple Cap race. Chakravarthy now has 17 wickets in 11 matches – same as MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in fourth place and RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in 6th position.

GT pacer Mohammad Shami continues to hold the Purple Cap with 19 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.36 while GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan and CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande are in second and third position with 19 wickets as well.