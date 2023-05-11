IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Consolidate Second Position With Win Over Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appear to be marching towards the IPL 2023 Playoffs stage with their comprehensive 27-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no. 55 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. CSK consolidated their position in the second place of the IPL 2023 Points Table and now have 15 points from 12 matches and a couple of games in the league stage remaining in this season.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) continue to lead the IPL 2023 Points Table with 16 points from 11 matches, while five-time former winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are in third place with 12 points in 11 matches. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently in fourth place with 11 points in 11 matches.

CSK can confirm their entry into the IPL 2023 Playoffs berth with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home in their next match. It will also be CSK’s final home fixture for the IPL 2023 season.

IPL 2023 Points Table - CSK and GT have almost confirmed their Playoffs spot. pic.twitter.com/FaUJZElDi6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2023

KKR, who are currently in sixth place on the Points Table, have 10 points from 11 matches and will take on Rajasthan Royals, who are in fifth place and also have 10 points, in match no. 57 of the league at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday night. DC remain in last place on the Points Table with 8 points in 11 matches behind Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have 8 points in 10 games.

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad remain in top 6 in Orange Cap race

CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad remained in 4th and 6th position respectively in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race. Conway, who managed to score just 10, has 468 runs in 12 matches with 5 fifties to his name while Gaikwad has scored 408 runs in 12 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis continues to hold the Orange Cap and has scored 576 runs in 11 matches with six fifties so far. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently in second place with 477 runs in 11 matches with 1 century and 3 fifties and can add to his tally as he gets ready to face KKR on Thursday night.

#FafduPlessis and #MohammedShami remain at the top of the Orange and Purple caps tables after the completion of match No. 55.#IPL2023 #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/rgQ9IobUCD — CricTelegraph (@CricTelegraph) May 10, 2023

GT opener Shubman Gill is in third place with 469 runs in 11 matches with four fifties and a best of 94 not out so far.

Mohammad Shami holds on to Purple Cap

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande failed to displace GT pacer Mohammad Shami from the top position in the Purple Cap race. Deshpande went wicket-less against DC on Thursday night and remains in third position on the Purple Cap table with 19 wickets in 12 matches.

Shami also has 19 wickets in 11 matches but at a better average of 16.36 ahead of teammate Rashid Khan, who has 19 wickets at 18.73 in second place. Deshpande’s 19 wickets have come at an average of 21.78.

MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawal is in 4th place with 17 wickets ahead of KKR off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who have 17 wickets as well. Both Chakravarthy and Chahal can add to their wickets tally on Thursday night.