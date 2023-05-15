IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Remain In 2nd Spot But Playoffs Berth Uncertain, Faf du Plessis Extends Lead At Top

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still in second position on the IPL 2023 Points Table but a six-wicket loss in their final home match to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chepauk has put them in a precarious position with only one match at hand. CSK’s final league match will be away from home in Delhi against bottom-placed Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

If CSK lose their final match on Saturday, they will finish with 15 points. Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can all surpass CSK’s points tally if they win both of their remaining two matches. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) already have 16 points and can move up to 18 points to secure their Playoffs berth with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday night.

All eyes _ on the ______ _____!



At the end of Match 6__1__ of #TATAIPL 2023, here's how the Points Table stands! _



Which position is your favourite team on currently? _

KKR, on the other hand, are in 7th position and are unlikely to make the Playoffs stage as they only have 12 points from 13 matches with one game in hand. The best they can achieve is reach 14 points but it might not be enough to make the Playoffs stage.

Faf du Plessis extends lead on Orange Cap table

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis continued to extend his lead on top of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap Table. Du Plessis scored his 7th half-century of the IPL 2023 season and set up his side’s massive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. The RCB skipper now has 631 runs in 12 matches with 7 fifties and a strike-rate of 154.27.

.@faf1307 dons the @aramco Orange cap at the end of Match 6__1__ of #TATAIPL 2023 _



Meanwhile @rashidkhan_19 is leading the wicket-tally & is the @aramco Purple Cap holder _

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is distant second with 575 runs in 13 matches with 1 century and 4 fifties to his name after scoring a duck against RCB on Sunday afternoon. CSK opener Devon Conway remained in third position with 498 runs in 13 matches after scoring 30 off 28 balls against KKR.

KKR duo of Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana moved up to 8th and 9th position after brilliant fifties to lead their side to a win. Rinku now has 407 runs in 13 games while Rana has managed 405 runs in 13 ties.

Varun Chakravarthy moves to 5th in Purple Cap race

KKR off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy moved up to 5th spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap table. Chakravarthy continued his fine run of form, claiming 2/36 against CSK and now has 19 wickets from 13 matches this season.

Chakravarthy is level on 19 wickets with three other bowlers – MI’s Piyush Chawla (in third place), GT’s Mohammad Shami (in 4th place) and CSK’s Tushar Deshpande (in 6th place). GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan continues to hold on to the Purple Cap with 23 wickets in 12 matches while RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is second with 21 wickets in 13 matches.